IGNOU July 2022: Re-registration deadline extended till 31 July, check steps to apply

As per the official website, interested candidates can submit their re-registration form for the next year or semester and also make online payment. This official portal is open for both Indian and International students of the open university

The deadline of re-registration for the July 2022 session has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). As per recent updates, candidates will now be able to apply till 31 July, this year. Earlier, the last date for the application was 15 July, 2022.

Those who are interested can register themselves by visiting the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. To complete the registration process, candidates need to login to the Samarth Portal, submit re-registration form and make the required payment.

Taking to their Twitter handle, IGNOU informed about the postponement of last date. “Extension of Last date of Re-Registration July 2022 @OfficialIGNOU,” the tweet read.

Check tweet here:

https://twitter.com/IGNOU_RC_Rajkot/status/1548959648040235008

Here are few steps to submit the IGNOU July 2022 form:

Step 1: Go to the official website at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the Re-Registration link that is currently available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their correct login details and click on submit.

Step 4: To complete the process, students need to fill up their application form and pay the necessary fee.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the same for future need or reference.

Here are a few instructions to follow:

To register on the portal, click on 'New Registration' to proceed. Provide a correct mobile number and e-mail ID.

Candidates are advised to choose their courses carefully. Go through Programme Guide for details of the courses on offer.

Be careful in making online transaction. Do not share your card details or the OTP with anyone. One can make payment through UPI, including BHIM App, while international students can use online payment options available to them from the website.

If online payment does not get updated, do not make the second payment again. Kindly, wait for a day, check the payment status the following day and then proceed. If in case you make payment twice, for the same application, then one of the payments will be refunded to your account.

It is advisable to not wait for the last date for submission of your re-registration form.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website regularly for more details and updates.

