IGNOU January Exam 2023 Registration Date extended. Check details
The registration fee for the IGNOU January entrance exam is Rs 1,000. Candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the programme
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for IGNOU Entrance Test slated to be held in January 2023. It is to be noted that the registration date has been extended for Bachelor of Education (BEd)/ Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)/ Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) courses. As per the latest update, the online registration date has been extended to 25 December. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam scheduled in January by visiting the official website of IGNOU. As per the schedule, the entrance exam will be held on 8 January 2023. The BEd and BScN will be for January 2023 session while the PhD is for July 2022 session.
Previously, the deadline to apply for the IGNOU January entrance exam was 20 December. Candidates must provide correct information while applying. As incorrect information or suppression of information could lead to rejection of the application form.
Here’s how to apply for IGNOU Entrance Test in January 2023:
Step 1: Go to the official page of IGNOU.
Step 2: Search and click on the entrance test link that is available on the home page.
Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the login details and click on submit.
Step 4: Then fill up the application form correctly and make the payment.
Step 5: Finally submit the form. Save and download the confirmation page.
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the IGNOU Entrance Test January 2023 form for further need.
Here’s the direct link to apply for IGNOU Entrance Test January 2023
When applying for the exam, candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the programme. The registration fee for the entrance exam is Rs 1,000 and it is non-refundable. For more information and details, keep checking the official page.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
NIOS Class 10, 12: Registration process begins for April-May Public Exam 2023, check details
The online registration process for Class 10 and 12 exams will end on 10 January 2023. Read the official notification for more details
AIMA MAT PBT 2022: Admit card releasing today at mat.aima.in, check steps to download
The AIMA MAT PBT admit card was scheduled to be issued on 6 December, however, it got postponed. The MAT PBT exam will be conducted on Sunday, 11 December 2022, as per the schedule
AISSEE 2023: NTA opens correction window from today, check steps to make changes
The AISSEE exam is being held by NTA for students seeking admissions to Classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools for the academic year 2023-24