The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for IGNOU Entrance Test slated to be held in January 2023. It is to be noted that the registration date has been extended for Bachelor of Education (BEd)/ Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)/ Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) courses. As per the latest update, the online registration date has been extended to 25 December. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam scheduled in January by visiting the official website of IGNOU. As per the schedule, the entrance exam will be held on 8 January 2023. The BEd and BScN will be for January 2023 session while the PhD is for July 2022 session.

Previously, the deadline to apply for the IGNOU January entrance exam was 20 December. Candidates must provide correct information while applying. As incorrect information or suppression of information could lead to rejection of the application form.

Direct link to apply for Bed

Direct link to apply for PhD

Direct link to apply for BSc

Here’s how to apply for IGNOU Entrance Test in January 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official page of IGNOU.

Step 2: Search and click on the entrance test link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Then fill up the application form correctly and make the payment.

Step 5: Finally submit the form. Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the IGNOU Entrance Test January 2023 form for further need.

Here’s the direct link to apply for IGNOU Entrance Test January 2023

When applying for the exam, candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the programme. The registration fee for the entrance exam is Rs 1,000 and it is non-refundable. For more information and details, keep checking the official page.

