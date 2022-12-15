Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the re-registration process for IGNOU January 2023 Session on 31 December, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for different masters and bachelors degree can do it through the official web portal of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. Candidates should thoroughly read the course guide for available courses before filling up the online registration form. Candidates, who have already enrolled themselves in IGNOU courses, can complete the exam re-registration using their old username and password. On the university’s re-registration 2023 portal, candidates will be able to submit their re-registration form for the next year/semester.

What are the steps to apply for IGNOU re-registration

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Register yourself online on the homepage.

Step 3: Scroll and then click on the Re-registration tab.

Step 4: On the new page, go through the instructions and then click on – Proceed for re-registration.

Step 5: Fill in the IGNOU login details and then enter your details in the IGNOU re-registration form.

Step 6: Pay the IGNOU re-registration fee and submit the application form.

Here is the direct link to apply for IGNOU Re-registration:

https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

Some important things to be noted by candidates:

Both Indian and international candidates can register themselves on the IGNOU re-registration portal.

The candidates are advised to choose their courses carefully.

All candidates should go through their programme guide for details in order to avoid inconveniences.

In case the online payment is not updated, don’t attempt the second payment immediately.

Once the payment is done, take a printout of the IGNOU final registration form and wait for the payment confirmation for future use.

IGNOU has already released the practical exam schedule for TEE December. The IGNOU December Term End Examination will start on 14 January 2023, and conclude on 28 January. For more related details, candidates may check the official web portal of IGNOU.

