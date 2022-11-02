IGNOU December TEE 2022: Assignment submission deadline extended till 30 November

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for assignment submission of candidates who are appearing in the December Term End Examination (TEE) this year. As per the revised dates, the deadline for submitting the December TEE assignments is 30 November. “With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term End Examinations, December- 2022 for both ODL and Online programmes has been further extended up to 30th November 2022,” reads the notification. Candidates can check and download the official notice from IGNOU’s main page at ignou.ac.in.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of IGNOU posted a tweet regarding the extension of the date.

Check the tweet here:

Extension of Last Date for Submission of Assignments for December- 2022 TEE pic.twitter.com/doSWUYAZLn — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 31, 2022



Check the notification here.

Previously, the deadline to submit the assignments for December TEE was 31 October. It is to be noted that candidates will not be allowed to appear for the December exams if they have not submitted all the required assignments. Also, no assignment will be accepted by IGNOU after 30 November 2022.

On Tuesday, IGNOU extended the application deadline for the December TEE 2022. Students can apply for the Term End Examination till 10 November 2022, without a late fee. As per the schedule, the IGNOU December TEE will begin on 2 December 2022 and end on 5 January 2023.

The TEE exams will be conducted in two shifts; the first shift will begin from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will commence from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards from IGNOU’s website roughly 7 to 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

Simple steps on how to apply for the December TEE 2022:

-Go to ignou.ac.in.

-On the homepage, search and click on the December TEE 2022 application link.

-Then, enter the login details on the portal and proceed with the application form.

-Once the form is filled, submit it and keep a printout of the same for future use.

Here are the guidelines for submission of the online examination form for December TEE 2022.

While registering for the exam, candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 200 per course. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU on a regular basis for all the latest updates and information.

