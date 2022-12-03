IGNOU December TEE 2022: Assignment submission deadline extended till 15 December; check notice

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the December 2022 TEE assignment submission deadline till 15 December 2022. IGNOU has announced an extension in the last date to submit the assignments for both Open and Distance Learning and Online programs for December 2022 TEE. Candidates can submit their Project Reports, Assignments, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Internship Reports, Dissertation and Project Reports till the stipulated deadline. Applicants should login to the official web portal of IGNOU for the same. The TEE started on 2 December, and will conclude on 9 January 2023. The IGNOU December TEE examination will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift is from 10 am to 1 pm, and the second shift is from 2 to 5 pm.

What are the steps to submit the IGNOU December TEE 2022 assignment?

Go to the official web portal of the University

Click on the link provided to submit the assignments on the University’s homepage

A new page will then open. Fill in your roll number and course details

Upload your project, report, assignment and submit it

Here is the direct link to the TEE 2022 official notification.

The date was earlier extended to 30 November. Prior to that the last date for submission was 31 October.

Earlier, the hall ticket for the December 2022 TEE was released by the examination authorities on 26 November 2022. All the candidates who want to appear in the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official web portal.

