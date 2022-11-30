IGNOU December TEE 2022: Assignment submission deadline closes today, check steps to submit

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the online assignment submission window today, 30 November for the term-end examination (TEE) December 2022. “Last Date of Online Submission of Final Project/Dissertation/Fieldwork Journals/Internship Reports is 30-Nov-2022,” reads a notice on the website. Students who have not submitted their projects, reports, and other assignments yet, can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. To submit the IGNOU assignment, students will have to download their assignment form and fill it up accordingly on the main web page. Following that, they will also have to submit to their respective regional centres. Last month, IGNOU extended the deadline for online assignment submission from 31 October to 30 November 2022.

Check how to submit the IGNOU Assignment:

Step 1: Go to the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the designated link provided for submitting the assignments on the main page.

Step 3: On the new page, candidates will have to enter their roll number and course details.

Step 4: Then upload the Final Project/Dissertation/Fieldwork Journals/Internship Reports and click on submit.

Step 5: Keep a copy of the confirmation page for further use.

While uploading the assignment, students must ensure that the original project report should be scanned in a single pdf format file for one subject or course. This will help the Regional Centre/Student Evaluation Division to download the report in a single pdf format file for evaluation. The first page of the pdf file (report) must mention the correct particulars of the student:

-The title of the Dissertation/Internship/ Project Report/Field Work

-Name of the candidate along with the registered mobile number and email id

-Course code

-Regional Centre Code

-Enrollment number as mentioned in the ID card and others.

In case the given project is not found as per the guidelines set by IGNOU, it will not be considered by the university. No further communication will be sent in this regard. According to the schedule, the IGNOU December TEE 2022 will be held from 2 December 2022 to 5 January 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.