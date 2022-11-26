IGNOU December TEE 2022 admit card released at ignou.ac.in, check direct link
Apart from the admit card, candidates must carry a valid government ID along with them to the examination centre while appearing for the test. Check the steps to download the hall ticket
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 exam. Candidates who registered for the December TEE can download their admit cards on the official website of IGNOU. Candidates will have to use their ‘Enrollment Number’ and ‘Program’ on the portal to access the December TEE admit card. The IGNOU December TEE Hall ticket includes details of the candidate’s name, exam slots, exam centre, roll number, time, and guidelines to follow. Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the December TEE admit card as it would be required to produce while appearing for the exam.
Apart from the admit card, candidates must carry a valid government ID along with them to the examination centre on the day of the test. As per the schedule, the December TEE 2022 begins on 2 December 2022 and will continue till 9 January 2023. It will be held in two shifts. The first shift (morning) will be from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift (evening) will commence from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Here’s how to download the IGNOU December TEE 2022 admit card:
- Go to ignou.ac.in.
- Click on the link that reads – “Link for Downloading of Hall Ticket / Admit Card for December 2022 Term End Examination”.
- As the new page opens, candidates will have to enter their ‘Enrollment Number’ and ‘Program’ in the given space.
- Soon after clicking on submit, the IGNOU December TEE Admit card 2022 will open up on the screen
- First cross-check all the details/information printed on the hall ticket.
- Then, save, download and keep a printout of the same for future use.
Check the direct link here.
Candidates will have to adhere to all the guidelines mentioned on the admit card. For more details, applicants must keep checking the official website of IGNOU.
