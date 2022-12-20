IGNOU Admissions 2023: Application process for B.Ed, Ph.D, and B.Sc nursing entrance exams ends today
The entrance exams for the IGNOU B.Sc Nursing, P.hd and B.Ed courses are scheduled to take place on 8 January 2023
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for IGNOU entrance exams January 2023 today, 20 December. Candidates who want to take admission to B.Sc Nursing, B.Ed, and PhD courses can apply on the official web portal at ignou.ac.in. The entrance exams for the courses are scheduled to take place on 8 January 2023. Candidates must note they have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1000 for each of the IGNOU 2023 entrance exams. The application fee will have to be submitted through net banking, debit or credit card payment.
Here are the steps to apply for the IGNOU entrance exams:
Step 1: Go to ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Candidates should look for and click on the link that reads, “Application form for BED / PhD / BSc Entrance Test- January 2023”
Step 3: In the next step, candidates should select their exam- B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing or PhD
Step 4: They should fill in the IGNOU application form and upload all the documents needed
Step 5: Candidates will have to pay the IGNOU application fee before submitting the form
Step 6: Take a printout of the IGNOU exam application for future use.
Here is the direct link to apply for the B.Ed exam:
https://eportal.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed/
Here is the direct link to apply for the B.Sc Nursing exam
https://ignounursing.samarth.edu.in/
Here is the direct link to apply for the P.hD exam:
https://ignouphd.samarth.edu.in/
Those appearing for the exam must go through the syllabus. The IGNOU entrance exam syllabus 2023 can be downloaded from the official website.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
AIMA MAT PBT 2022: Admit card releasing today at mat.aima.in, check steps to download
The AIMA MAT PBT admit card was scheduled to be issued on 6 December, however, it got postponed. The MAT PBT exam will be conducted on Sunday, 11 December 2022, as per the schedule
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Deadline to make corrections in LOC data ends today, check steps
For Class 10 students corrections can be made in subjects like Mathematics, English, Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit. More information about CBSE Board exams 2023 is on the official notification.
Kerala SSLC 2023: Date sheet released at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, exams from 9 March
More than 4.5 lakh candidates will be appearing for the Kerala Class 10 Exam. The practical exams are scheduled to be held from 1 to 25 February next year. The Kerala SSLC exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from 9 March to 29 March next year