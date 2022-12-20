The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration window for IGNOU entrance exams January 2023 today, 20 December. Candidates who want to take admission to B.Sc Nursing, B.Ed, and PhD courses can apply on the official web portal at ignou.ac.in. The entrance exams for the courses are scheduled to take place on 8 January 2023. Candidates must note they have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1000 for each of the IGNOU 2023 entrance exams. The application fee will have to be submitted through net banking, debit or credit card payment.

Here are the steps to apply for the IGNOU entrance exams:

Step 1: Go to ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Candidates should look for and click on the link that reads, “Application form for BED / PhD / BSc Entrance Test- January 2023”

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should select their exam- B.Ed, B.Sc Nursing or PhD

Step 4: They should fill in the IGNOU application form and upload all the documents needed

Step 5: Candidates will have to pay the IGNOU application fee before submitting the form

Step 6: Take a printout of the IGNOU exam application for future use.

Here is the direct link to apply for the B.Ed exam:

https://eportal.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed/

Here is the direct link to apply for the B.Sc Nursing exam

https://ignounursing.samarth.edu.in/

Here is the direct link to apply for the P.hD exam:

https://ignouphd.samarth.edu.in/

Those appearing for the exam must go through the syllabus. The IGNOU entrance exam syllabus 2023 can be downloaded from the official website.

