The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022. Candidates can apply for the December Term End Examination till 10 November 2022, without a late fee. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of IGNOU put out a tweet confirming the same.

“Last date to Apply Online for TEE DEC-2022 is 10-Nov-2022 23:59 PM (extended) without late fee,” reads the tweet. The IGNOU December Term End Examination is tentatively scheduled to begin on 2 December and concludes on 5 January 2023. Admit cards for the test will be uploaded on IGNOU’s website roughly 7 to 10 days prior to the commencement of the Term-end Examination.

Check the official tweet here:

Last date to Apply Online for TEE DEC-2022 is 10-Nov-2022 23:59 PM (extended) without late feehttps://t.co/HLClVDXCtK — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 31, 2022



Check the simple steps to apply for the December TEE 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the December TEE 2022 application link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login details and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Once the registration form is filled, submit it and keep a printout of the same for future needs.

Check the guidelines for submission of the online examination form for December TEE 2022:

https://exam.ignou.ac.in/

While applying for the December TEE, candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 200 per course (Theory and practical/lab programme). Candidates must note that they can apply for the Term End Examination with the late fee of Rs 1100 from 11 to 15 November 2022.

The University will try and do its best to accommodate all candidates in the examination centre opted for by them. If in case, the sitting at the examination centre has extended the limit, students can choose the nearest or alternate exam venue under the jurisdiction of the same Regional Centre. The university has the right to shift students from one exam centre to another exam centre due to COVID-19 protocols or any other unavoidable reason.

For the latest updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.