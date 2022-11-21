The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 November session result today, 21 November. According to the official notification, the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test result will be put out at 4 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the CSEET result 2022 by visiting the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu when released. To access the result, candidates must use their application/ registration number and date of birth on the portal.

Candidates should note that the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CSEET November 2022 session will be uploaded by the Institute on the official website immediately after the declaration of the result. “The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the notice.

Read the notice here: https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/19112022_Declaration_CSEET_November_2022.pdf

Here’s how to check the CSEET November 2022 session result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘CSEET November 2022 result’ link when it is released.

Step 3: As the new page opens, log in using your CSEET registration number (unique ID) and date of birth.

Step 4: The CSEET result will appear on the screen displaying the section-wise marks and overall score.

Step 5: Check, download and save the e-scorecard PDF format.

Step 6: Take a printout of the CSEET November 2022 session result for future reference.

To qualify for the exam, candidates have to secure 40 percent marks in individual subjects and 50 percent marks in aggregate. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the applicants. The ICSI conducted the CSEET 2022 November exam on 12 November in remote proctored mode.

