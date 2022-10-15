The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will end the online application process for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2022 exam today, 15 October. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can do so on the official website of ICSI. Applicants who have passed their Class 12 exam, or are appearing for the same, can take part in the ICSI CSEET November 2022. Those who want to apply for the CS Executive programme must have passed either their graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent, or have cleared the final of ICMAI, ICAI or the ICSI Foundation course. Postgraduates can also apply.

As per the schedule, the CSEET November 2022 session will be conducted on 12 November (Saturday). The registration window for the CSEET November exam opened on 21 June 2022. “UGC recognises CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree,” reads the official notification.

Find the ICSI CSEET notice here.

Check simple steps to apply for ICSI CSEET November 2022

Step 1: Visit ICSI’s official website.

Step 2: Search and click on the link for “CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)” on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the link “for registration click here” which is under CSEET November 2022 session

Step 4: To complete the process, upload all the documents, pay the necessary CSEET fee and submit the application form

Step 5: Save and download the ICSI CSEET November form

Step 6: Take a printout of the ICSI CSEET November 2022 application form

Here’s the direct link to apply

It is to be noted that before proceeding with the CSEET registration form, candidates must make sure that they are ready with the softcopy of a few documents, including their photograph and signature, along with the category certificate (for those availing fee concession).

Candidates must keep checking the official website and read the notification for more information and details.

