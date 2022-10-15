ICSI CSEET November 2022: Registration process ends today; check direct link
The CSEET November 2022 exam will be conducted on 12 November (Saturday). Check the official notice here
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will end the online application process for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2022 exam today, 15 October. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can do so on the official website of ICSI. Applicants who have passed their Class 12 exam, or are appearing for the same, can take part in the ICSI CSEET November 2022. Those who want to apply for the CS Executive programme must have passed either their graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent, or have cleared the final of ICMAI, ICAI or the ICSI Foundation course. Postgraduates can also apply.
As per the schedule, the CSEET November 2022 session will be conducted on 12 November (Saturday). The registration window for the CSEET November exam opened on 21 June 2022. “UGC recognises CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree,” reads the official notification.
Find the ICSI CSEET notice here.
Check simple steps to apply for ICSI CSEET November 2022
Step 1: Visit ICSI’s official website.
Step 2: Search and click on the link for “CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)” on the homepage.
Step 3: Then, click on the link “for registration click here” which is under CSEET November 2022 session
Step 4: To complete the process, upload all the documents, pay the necessary CSEET fee and submit the application form
Step 5: Save and download the ICSI CSEET November form
Step 6: Take a printout of the ICSI CSEET November 2022 application form
Here’s the direct link to apply
It is to be noted that before proceeding with the CSEET registration form, candidates must make sure that they are ready with the softcopy of a few documents, including their photograph and signature, along with the category certificate (for those availing fee concession).
Candidates must keep checking the official website and read the notification for more information and details.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 reporting begins today, check schedule here
Medical Counselling Committee has begun the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Post Graduate Counselling 2022. The final result was released on 30 September for Round 1
GATE 2023: Last date to apply extended till 4 October, check steps to apply
Candidates can apply for GATE 2023 through the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. The application process for GATE 2023 began on 30 August
JAM 2023: Application process to conclude today, check direct link
Candidates will have to pay a fee Rs 1,800 for one paper and Rs 2,500 for two papers. There are exemptions for women and reserved category candidates