The online application process for Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2023 has been started by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The registration process for ICSI CSEET May 2023 was started on 10 January.

Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website of – icsi.edu/home till 15 April. The date for the release of the CSEET admit card hasn’t been announced yet. The ICSI CSEET exam is going to be conducted on 6 May. The exam is likely to be held in remote proctored mode. An application fee of Rs 1000 is required to be paid for the exam by the candidates belonging to the category of General and Other Backward Class (OBC).

The application fee is Rs 500 for the following categories: Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST), Physically Handicapped, Serving/ Retired Personnel of Defence Services and Paramilitary Forces, and Students from North Eastern States, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep & Himachal Pradesh.

The application fee stands at Rs 250 for the candidates belonging to the category of ICSI Staff and Wards/Spouses of ICSI Staff.

Applicants from the following categories are fully exempted from paying the fees:

Indian Corporate Law Service (ICLS) Officers/ Officers & Staff of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and affiliated offices, and Wards and Widows of Martyrs and Defence Service Personnel with Permanent Disability.

ICSI CSEET May 2023: Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET May 2023

Step 1: After landing on the official website of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2023, click on Latest@ICSI.

Step 2: Then, go to the “Students” section, then proceed by clicking on the registration link for CSEET May 2023 session.

Step 3: Now, continue filling the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee.

Step 4: Submit your application form, download it, and take out the hardcopy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can directly reach the application window by clicking here: https://smash.icsi.edu/Scripts/CSEET/Instructions_CSEET.aspx.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates are required to have passed or appeared for the senior secondary examination or equivalent. The applicants will be exempted from taking the CSET exam and are going to be directly eligible to take admission into CS Executive Programme in case they have passed:

Foundation examination of ICSI, or Final passed of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), or

Final passed of Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) or are graduates (with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate), or Postgraduates.

