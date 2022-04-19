ICSI CSEET July 2022: Registration begins at icsi.edu, exam on 9 July; find direct link here

While registering for ICSI CSEET July 2022 exams, students will have to submit basic details like name and qualifications and even upload essential documents as required.

The registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 session has been started by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Interested candidates can register for the entrance test by visiting the official website at icsi.edu. The last date to apply for CSEET is 15 June, 2022. As per the schedule, the ICSI CSEET July 2022 exam will be conducted on 9 July this year.

While registering for ICSI CSEET July 2022 exams, students will have to submit basic details like name and qualifications and even upload essential documents as required.

The documents include Class 10 and 12 certificates, proof for date of birth (DOB), category credentials for fee exemption and few scanned copies of signatures and photographs.

Find official notice here.

Here are few steps to apply for ICSI CSEET July 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at icsi.edu

Step 2: Search and click on CSEET July 2022 session registration link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to upload documents correctly, pay the required fee and finally submit the form

Step 4: Download the online application form and keep a printout of the same for future use

Direct link to register.

Eligibility Criteria

Minimum Eligibility: Those who have passed or appearing Senior Secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent are qualified to appear for the entrance test.

Exempted from CSEET: Those holding a foundation pass of ICSI/Final pass of ICMAI/Graduates (having 50 percent marks)/Post Graduates are eligible to take direct admission in CS Executive programme.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to general and OBC category are requested to pay a fee of Rs 1000. While, spouses and wards of ICSI employees need to pay Rs 250. Those coming from ST, SC, serving or retired personnel of defence among others will have to pay Rs 500.

For more related details and updates, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.