The admit card for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website of ICSI. The exam is going to be in written form and will be held on 7 January 2023. The admit card can be downloaded by keying in the CSEET Registration Number (Unique Id) and date of birth. If any candidate finds any discrepancy between his/her actual details and admit card, they have been advised to contact the concerned exam authority. Any discrepancy found in CSEET admit card is going to be subjected to the cancellation of candidature.

Steps for downloading ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of ICSI, click on the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 link.

Step 2: Then, a PDF will appear on your screen, and the link to download the admit card will be available there.

Step 3: After this, a page will open where you will need to key in your login details.

Step 4: After you have filled in the required details, the admit card will be presented on your screen.

Step 5: Go through the admit card properly, download the page, and take out a hard copy for future reference.

Note:

Candidates are not allowed to enter the examination hall if they don’t carry their admit cards with them. The official notification has advised the candidates to use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 & above to view and print the admit card for the best results.

Examination Pattern:

The ICSI CSEET exam will be of 200 marks, and candidates will need to finish the paper in 2 hours. The paper will comprise 4 topics. The topics are Business Communication and Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Development, and Current Affairs and Presentation, and Communication Skills. There will be a total of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There will be 35 MCQs in each of the 4 papers. It should be noted that there will be no negative marking in the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.