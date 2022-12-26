ICSI CS Foundation exam December 2022: Admit card released, check direct link to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the admit cards for the CS Foundation exams December 2022 session. Aspirants can download the admit card from the official web portal at icsi.edu. Candidates can download their ICSI hall ticket by filling in their admission number and date of birth. The ICSI Computer Science Foundation test, which will be organised on 27 and 28 December and will take place in two sessions. The first shift will take place from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, and the second shift will happen from 4 to 5:30 pm.

What are the steps to download the ICSI CS December Session Admit Card?

Visit the official web portal

Go to the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section on the home page

Go to the link that reads ‘Download E-Admit Card for Foundation Programme December,2022 Examination,’ on the homepage

Key in your ICSI CS admission number and date of birth to login

The ICSI CS Foundation admit card will then be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the ICSI CS admit card

Here is the direct link to download the ICSI CS admit card:

The applicant’s gender, roll number, the name of the exam centre, the address of the test centre, and other information will be mentioned on the ICSI CS Admit Card 2022. For latest information related to the CS foundation exam, keep a check on the official web portal.

