ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2022 result out on 25 August, check details

According to the official notice, results of the Professional programme will be declared at 11 am, while results for the Executive programme will be declared at 2 pm

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of CS Professional and Executive Programme Examinations June 2022 Session tomorrow, 25 August. According to the official notice, results of the Professional Programme will be declared at 11 am while results for the Executive Programme will be declared at 2 pm. The result with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be published on the ICSI's website- icsi.edu. Aspirants will be required to fill in their application number or roll number and date of birth to access their ICSI Result. The notice further states that the Result-cum-Marks Statement for the Professional Programme examination will be sent to the candidates at their registered address soon after the result is declared. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by an applicant within 30 days of declaration of result, they may get in touch with the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

Check the notice here.

What are the steps to check the ICSI result?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu.

Step 2:Look for the result link of the Executive and Professional Programme.

Step 3: Enter the details as asked and submit.

Step 4: Download your ICSI result and print it out for future reference.

The next exam for Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be conducted from 21 to 30 December. The application form, with the required exam fee, can be submitted from 26 August.

According to the Company Secretaries Regulations, 1982 (as amended), all students must successfully undergo a compulsory computer training programme to be eligible to seek enrolment and appear in the CS Executive Programme examination. For more details related to the programme details, eligibility criteria and more, you can visit the ICSI's website.

