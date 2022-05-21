ICSI CS 2022: Admit Card out at icsi.edu, check steps to download here
The ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 was released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Saturday. It is to be noted that the hall ticket has been released for the Executive and Professional programme examination on the official website of ICSI- icsi.edu.
Candidates should note that the examination for the Executive and Professional courses will take place from 1 June to 10 June at various exam centres across the country. Furthermore, the CS Foundation exam is scheduled to be held on 15 and 16 June.
If you have registered for the exam and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can download it by using this simple step-wise guide:
Step 1: Visit the official website- icsi.edu
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Latest Updates link'
Step 3: A new page will open on your screen where you need to select the ICSI CS June exam admit card link
Step 4: Enter your ICSI login details and then click on submit
Step 5: The ICSI CS exam admit card will then appear on your screen
Step 6: Print and download the ICSI hall ticket for future use
Here is the direct link to download the admit card.
According to the official notice, the admit card needs to be downloaded immediately in order to avoid last minute inconvenience. Once the print out of the admit card is taken, students need to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned in the hall ticket including name, signature, photograph, registration number, stage of the exam, examination centre, examination module and medium of examination, date and timings, as well as other instructions related to the paper.
No physical printout of the ICSI CS Executive and Professional programme admit card will be sent to applicants. More information regarding the programme can be found on the ICSI website.
