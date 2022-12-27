ICMAI CMA December 2022 Admit Card for Intermediate, Final exam released; direct link here
The CMA Intermediate and Final exams for the December 2022 session will be held between 5 and 12 January 2023. It will be conducted in two shifts; first from 10 am to 1 pm, and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The admit card for the Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) Intermediate and Final exam December 2022 session has been released by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) today, 27 December. Candidates can download the admit card from the official websites at icmai.in and eicmai.in. To download the hall ticket, students will have to enter their registration number on the ICMAI portal. As per the schedule, the CMA Intermediate and Final exams for the December 2022 session will be held between 5 January and 12 January 2023. The CMA exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, and the afternoon session will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The ICMAI CMA admit card 2022 will contain details like the candidate’s name, roll number, registration ID, photograph, signature, exam group, exam time, venue details, and more.
Find the ICMAI Intermediate and Final exam notification here:
https://icmai.in/upload/Examination/Notification/Inter-Final-Exam-Notification_Dec_22.pdf
Here’s how to download the ICMAI Intermediate and Final exam hall ticket:
Step 1: Go to icmai.in
Step 2: On the official site, search and click on the “Admit Card of Intermediate and Final Students for December 2022 Term of Examination”
Step 3: On the new page, enter your ICMAI registration number and log in.
Step 4: The CMA Intermediate/ Final December 2022 session exam admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Save, download and keep a printout of the CMA hall ticket for examination purpose and future use.
Check the direct link here: https://eicmai.in/CMA-Admit-Card-7gd449mm/loginSQL.aspx
While appearing for the CMA exam, candidates are advised to carry their admit card and a valid government ID card proof with them. For more updates and information, candidates must keep checking the main CMA website on a regular basis.
