ICMAI CMA 2022: Exam schedule out for December session; check details

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the schedule for Foundation course December 2022 examination. The ICMAI CMA Exam 2022 for December session is set to take place on 13 January 2023. The schedule for the final and intermediate exams has also been announced. The application form has been released, so the applicants can fill the forms by visiting the official website of ICMAI. Inland candidates will have to pay the examination fees of Rs 1200, and overseas candidates will have to pay $60 (or Rs 4898.30). The exam will be held in online mode, and candidates can appear for it from their homes. The application forms have to be filled via online mode. But overseas students will have to apply offline and send a demand draft with the form. For more details, see the official schedule here.

Steps to apply for the ICMAI Foundation exam:

After landing on the official website of ICMAI, click on the student’s section.

Then, click on the exam application form on the next page.

You will now have to select ‘online application’ and the course “Foundation”.

Register yourself, and login to apply online.

Pay exam fees, submit the form, and download it for future reference.

Important points:

The exam will have MCQ type questions.

A total of 4 papers will be held in two shifts.

In the first shift, paper 1 and paper 2 will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 noon. In the second shift, paper 3 and paper 4 will be held.

Each paper will be of 100 marks, and will have 50 questions.

Paper 1 will be on Fundamentals of Economics and Management, while paper 2 is going to be Fundamentals of Accounting. Paper 3 will have questions related to Fundamentals of Laws and Ethics, while paper 4 will contain questions related to Fundamentals of Business Mathematics and Statistics.

Login credentials and the URL link for giving the exam will be provided to the applicants in due time.

Candidates have been advised to stay in touch with the official website of ICMAI for updates.

