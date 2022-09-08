ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 intimation slip released at icar.nta.nic.in, check steps here
National Testing Agency has issued the city intimation clip for ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) UG 2022 examination. Candidates can download it at icar.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city intimation clip for ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) UG 2022 examination today, 8 September.
Candidates who have registered for the ICAR UG entrance exam can download their city intimation slip from the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.
Students can access the city intimation slip by submitting their application number and date of birth (DoB). The slip has been released by the agency to pre-notify candidates about the exam location and date. This advanced city intimation slip will help candidates to easily commute to the exam venue and also avoid the last-minute rush.
As per the schedule, the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 exams will be conducted on 13, 14, and 15 September 2022.
NTA will also issue the UG AIEEA 2022 admit card in a couple of days. Candidates preparing for the test should note that the ICAR entrance exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. Also, the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 exam will be attempted in English as well as Hindi.
Find the official notice here:
https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20220820104521.pdf
Steps to download the ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 City Intimation Slip:
Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA at icar.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Search and click on the advanced city intimation slip link that is on the homepage.
Step 3: Registered candidates have to enter their application number and date of birth on the page that appears.
Step 4: Within a few seconds, the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check, save and then download the city intimation slip.
Step 6: Keep a printout of the ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 city intimation slip for further use.
The Agency is conducting the AIEEA UG exam for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor’s Degree programmes in Agriculture and Allied Sciences.
