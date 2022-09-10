All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG) 2022 examination is being conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

Eligible candidates who are appearing for the ICAR AIEEA UG exam 2022 must download the admit cards as soon as possible before the exam starts. The exam will be held on 13, 14, and 15 September. The link to download the admit card has now been activated on the official website. The duration of the exam is going to be 150 minutes. The candidates should keep in mind that they should go through the details mentioned on the admit card properly to avoid any discrepancies on the day of the exam.

Steps to download the admit card:

After landing on the homepage of the official website of ICAR, click on the link which reads, “Download Admit Card – ICAR (UG) 2022”.

After this, a login page will open up where you will be asked to provide your application number and date of birth. Fill the needed details, and login.

Go through your admit card properly, download it, and also take a printout of it for future reference.

One can also directly visit the login page for admit card through this link.

Note: Admit card is one of the most important documents required for the exam. If any candidate doesn’t bring the admit card in the examination hall, then he/she won’t be allowed to give the exam.

Eligibility Criteria: The candidates are required to have completed their 10+2 education in English medium from CBSE or any other recognised board in at least three subjects out of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Those applicants are also eligible who are in Class 12, or have given the Board exam and are waiting for their results.

The candidates must be of Indian nationality.

Exam Pattern: The question paper will be objective (MCQs) type. The exam will be conducted in the English and Hindi medium. Each question will be of 4 marks, and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

