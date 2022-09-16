ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022: NTA releases exam city slip at icar.nta.nic.in

Candidates can check and download the examination city intimation letter from the official website at icar.nta.nic.in. The exam is on 20 September in two sessions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for candidates of the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) PG and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) PhD 2022. Students can check the examination city letter from the official website at icar.nta.nic.in. “Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located to facilitate the candidates,” reads the notification. The Agency has further notified that the admit card for the examination will be issued in due course of time.

As per the schedule, the NTA will be conducting the AIEEA PG and PhD papers in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on 20 September. The ICAR AIEEA PG will be conducted in the morning session, while the ICAR AIEEA PhD will be held in the afternoon session.

Check steps to download the ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 exam city slip:

Step 1: Go to icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for ‘Candidates Activity’ and click on the download advance city intimation slip link. Click on the relevant course.

Step 3: On the portal, enter the application number and date of birth (DoB) to log in.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the ICAR PG exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the ICAR PG exam city slip.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the ICAR PG exam city slip for future purpose.

Find the direct link to download the ICAR AIEEA PG exam city slip.

Find the direct link to download the ICAR AIEEA PhD exam city slip

If any candidate faces difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip, they can contact the Agency’s helpdesk on 011-4075 9000 and 011-6922770. Candidates can also send an e-mail to icar@nta.ac.in.

