Results for the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (AICITSS) 2022 Exam have been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Results for the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (AICITSS) Exam 2022 have been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Those who appeared in the exam can apply for it on the official web portal. As per the website, the next exam for the Advanced ICITSS course will be held on 24 September. Candidates may submit their applications till 11 September. Candidates should fill in their registration number, exam date, date of birth and security code to download the Advanced ICITSS result scorecard.

Meanwhile, the online registration process for ICAI CA Intermediate and CA Final exams for November 2022 will conclude today, 10 September. Aspirants who have not yet submitted the online application form can do so by visiting the official website at icai.org. Reportedly, no separate statement of marks will be given to the candidates for their ICAI AICITSS Result. Also, no pass certificates will be issued separately.

What are the steps to check the AICITSS results?

Go to the official web portal.

Click on “Results” on the page that opens.

Fill in your registration number, date of birth, exam date and other information. Exam date in this case will be 27 August.

Your ICAI Result will then appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of your AICITSS result for future references.

Here is the direct link to check the AICITSS result.

As far as the next exam is concerned, it will be an Objective Type MCQ based examination carrying 100 marks having 100 questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking and reading time. Candidates need to report to the centre by 9:15 AM. The exam will start at 10:30 AM. Late arrival of candidates is not permitted. Candidates will not be permitted to leave the examination hall only after the conclusion of the test.

