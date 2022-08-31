ICAI CA November Exams 2022 registration deadline extended, find official notice here

As per the revised dates, the deadline to submit the online examination form without late fees has been extended to 7 September

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the deadline to register for the ICAI Chartered Accountants November Exams 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the CA November examination can do so via the official website of ICAI, icai.org.

As per the revised dates, the deadline to submit the online examination form without late fees has been extended to 7 September. Previously, the last date for submission of the online examination application form was 31 August. On the other hand, the deadline for late fees is 10 September, while earlier it was 7 September. The ICAI has extended the date of registration as it has introduced a new system of filing examination forms on the Self Service Portal (SSP) for the CA November Exam 2022. So, those candidates who faced issues while filling up their CA examination form will now have more time to register.

Students who have already registered for the CA November examination and want to change the city/group/medium can do so in the coming days. Candidates can make changes to their form from 8 to 13 September 2022. Read the official notice here.

How to apply for the ICAI CA November 2022 Exam:

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Look for ‘Login/Register’ on the homepage. Then enter by logging in the details.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to submit all necessary information to register themselves.

Step 4: Then, fill out the online application form by uploading the required documents and paying the fee.

Step 5: Click submit.

Step 6: Save and download the ICAI CA November 2022 application form for future use.

Find the schedule for ICAI CA November Exams 2022 here

As per the schedule, the CA Inter exams (Group 1) will be conducted on 2, 4, 6, and 9 November. The final exams will be held on 1, 3, 5, and 7 November 2022. The intermediate exams (Group 2) are scheduled to be held on 11, 13, 15, and 17 November 2022. The final exams for (Group 1) will be conducted on 1, 3, 5, and 7 November while (Group 2) will take place on 10, 12, 14, and 16 November 2022.

