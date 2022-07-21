ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2022 announced, Rajan Kabra secures All India Rank 1

Around 10,717 candidates passed the Group I exams while 7,943 cleared the Group 2 and 1,337 passed both groups, this year. The websites where students can check their results are - Icai.nic.in, Icai.org, Icaiexam.icai.org and Caresults.icai.org

The result of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination May 2022 session has been declared today by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI). Candidates, who appeared for the ICAI CA Intermediate exam can check their results by visiting the official website at icai.nic.in.

Candidates have to submit their correct registration number or PIN number along with their roll number, to access the result online. As per the schedule set by the Institute, the ICAI CA Intermediate 2022 exam was conducted from 14 to 30 May, this year.

According to The Indian Express, Rajan Kabra from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad has secured the All India Rank 1. He scored 666 out of 800. Nishtha Bothra from Guwahati and Kunal Kamal from Hardwani have stood second and third respectively.

Around 10,717 candidates passed the Group I exams while 7,943 cleared the Group 2 and 1,337 passed both groups, this year. The websites where students can check their results are - Icai.nic.in, Icai.org, Icaiexam.icai.org and Caresults.icai.org.

Here are some steps to check ICAI CA Intermediate May 2022 results:

-Go to the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

-Search and click on the result link for Intermediate Examination May 2022.

-Students have to submit their six digit roll number and PIN/Registration No on the given portal. Then click on submit.

-Soon, the CA Intermediate results will appear on your screen.

-Check and then download the result for future reference.

Find direct link to check ICAI CA Inter result 2022.

In 2022, a total of 1,51,818 candidates had registered themselves in the intermediate exams. The exams were conducted across 546 centres around the country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.