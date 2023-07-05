ICAI CA Inter, Final 2023 result OUT today, check scores here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to roll out the ICAI CA final and intermediate results 2023 today, 5 July. In an official announcement, ICAI wrote, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 5th July 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.” The additional secretary (Exams) of ICAI, SK Garg also mentioned that in order to access the results at the official portal, candidates will have to enter their personal log-in credentials: registration number along with their roll number.

Take a look at the announcement:

The CA inter and final examination was held on 3 May by the concerned officials across different examination centres of the state. The examination concluded on 18 May, 2023. The inter exam of ICAI CA group I took place on 3, 6, 8 and 10 May. On the other hand, the examination for group II was held on 12, 14 and 16 May.

Meanwhile, the final course exam for group 1 took place on 2, 4, 7 and 9 May and for group II it was held on 11, 13, 15 and 17 May, 2023.

ICAI CA FINAL, INTER RESULT 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: On any browser, enter the name of the result portal or simply click on: icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Locate the result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must enter their log-in credentials, including registration number and roll number.

Step 4: As soon as you tab on enter, the ICAI CA inter, final results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that you save and download the ICAI CA final and inter result for future use.

To clear the papers, candidates are expected to score at least 40 per cent marks in both CA final and inter exams, with an aggregate of 50 per cent.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India released the CA inter and final exam results on November 2022 earlier this year on 10 January. A total of 11.09 per cent of students cleared the final exams, while 12.72 per cent cleared the inter-exam. Harsh Choudhary was the topper of the CA final exams.

