ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 declared at icai.nic.in; find direct link

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation exam results for the June 2022 session today, 10 August. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official websites of ICAI at icai.nic.in, icaiexams.icai.org, and icai.org. Applicants can download the scorecard of the CA result 2022 by using their registration number and roll number. The overall pass percentage of Chartered Accountants (CA) June 2022 is 25.28. According to a report by The Times of India, the pass percentage of male candidates is 25.52 and the pass percentage of female candidates is 24.99.

Reports also state that a total of 93,729 candidates appeared in the CA foundation examination this year. Out of which, 23,693 passed the exam. The institute will shortly publish the names of rank holders in the CA Foundation exam along with other result data.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of ICAI announced the declaration of result. “Important Announcement - Results of the ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination held in June 2022 have been declared. Candidates can check the results at https://icai.nic.in,” the tweet reads.

Important Announcement - Results of the ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination held in June 2022 have been declared. Candidates can check the results at https://t.co/TAu5OcT57n pic.twitter.com/M093pWX3eK — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) August 10, 2022

Here are few simple steps to check CA Foundation result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the CA Foundation result link that is made available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter log in details like registration number, roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: Check the ICAI CA foundation result and download the page.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference or need.

Direct link to check CA Foundation result 2022:

The examination for the CA Foundation course was held on 24, 26, 28, and 30 June 2022 at several examination centres across the country. Candidates need to secure 50 percent marks in aggregate and 40 percent marks in each paper to be qualified for the CA Foundation exam.

