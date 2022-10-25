Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has issued the admit cards for the ICAI CA November 2022 Exams. Aspirants can now download their ICAI Admit Card for the CA Inter and CA Final exams from the official web portal at icai.org and eservices.icai.org. The final examinations will be held from 1 to 16 November and the Intermediate examinations will be held from 2 to 17 November. The exams will be held in offline mode. Candidates are required to take a print out of the admit cards and then carry it to their respective exam centres. Applicants who report to the exam centre without the admit cards will not be allowed to enter the exam hall and appear for the ICAI CA exams.

To download the ICAI CA Admit Card for the November examinations, candidates are required to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the websites- icai.org or eservices.icai.org

Step 2: Go to the login link and fill in your login id and password

Step 3: The ICAI CA Final, Intermediate exam admit card 2022 will then appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the ICAI admit card and take a printout of it.

Here is the direct link to download the ICAI admit card:

https://cdn3.tcsion.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1666/71730/login.html

The ICAI CA Admit Card for the November session exams is a document that is to be carried by the candidates to the exam centre. To download the ICAI CA November Admit Card, candidates will have to fill in the ICAI CA User ID and Password in the admit card link available online. The admit card for the November session exam will consist of the candidate details along with the examination schedule and centre details.

For other details including the results of the examination, the candidates are required to keep a check on the official web portal.

