ICAI CA December 2021 exams: Admit cards released at icaiexam.icai.org; check details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has put out the admit cards for the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 examination. Candidates who are appearing for the CA Foundation, Intermediate (New and Old Scheme), and Final (New and Old Scheme) exam can download the hall tickets by visiting the official ICAI website- https://icaiexam.icai.org/.

To access check and download the admit cards, candidates have to log in with their registration number and password.

Steps to download ICAI CA admit card 2021:

Visit the official ICAI website at https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Login using your registration number and password

Click on the link for the ICAI CA December 2021 exam given on the main page

Login to the portal to access the admit card

The ICAI CA admit card will be displayed on the screen

Save and download the ICAI CA December 2021 admit card for future use

As per the official notification by the ICAI, no physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. They have to download and print their admit cards from the website.

As per the schedule, the Foundation December 2021 exams will be conducted on 13, 15, 17, and 19 December under the new exam scheme. The Intermediate exams (Old and New Scheme) will start on 6 December and go on till 18 December. The ICAI Final December 2021 exams (for both Old and New Scheme) will be conducted between 5 and 19 December. The complete schedule is available at the official website of ICAI.

On the exam day, candidates are requested to bring their own water bottles with them. A transparent bottle of hand sanitizer is also allowed. If candidates have any doubts or queries, they can contact the authorities on the below helpline numbers.

Foundation exam candidates can contact the ICAI at 0120 - 3894811, 812, or mail them at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in. For Final CA exam candidates, the contact numbers are 0120 3894807, 808, 827 and the email id for reaching out to ICAI is final_examhelpline@icai.in. Intermediate candidates can reach out to 0120 3054806, 819 or intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in, if they have any queries.

Candidates can also contact the following numbers in case of any queries: 0120 3054 851, 852, 853, 854 and 835 0120 4953 751,752, 753 and 754.