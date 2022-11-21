The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online registration window for Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2022 today, 21 November. Candidates can register for the IBPS SO posts by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The fee payment via online mode will also end today. Candidates can apply for only one position. Multiple applications by aspirants will be summarily rejected by the IBPS. “Candidates seeking age relaxation will be required to submit necessary certificate(s) in original/ copies at the time of Interview and at any subsequent stage of the recruitment process as required by IBPS/ Participating Bank(s),” reads the notification.

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill up a total of 710 vacancies. According to the official notice, the online preliminary examination will tentatively take place on 24 December/31 December 2022, while the main exam will be conducted on 29 January 2023. The result for the same will be declared in February 2023.

Read the official notice: https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detailed-Advt.-CRP-SPL-XII.pdf

Vacancy Details (Total: 710)

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts

Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 openings

IT Officer (Scale-I): 44 vacancies

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 positions

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts

Law Officer (Scale I): 10 openings

The last date for printing the application is 1 December 2022. Below are simple steps for candidates to apply for the posts.

Check how to register for IBPS SO Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in.

Step 2: Search and click on IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates will have to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Then fill up the application form and make the required payment.

Step 5: Click on submit after the process is done.

Step 6: Save and download the IBPS confirmation page

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 confirmation page for further need.

Direct link to register: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpsoxioct22/

For more details, read the official notification and also keep a regular check on the IBPS website.

