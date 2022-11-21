IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Online registration for 710 vacancies ends today
Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill up a total of 710 vacancies. According to the official notice, the online preliminary examination will tentatively take place on 24 December/31 December 2022, while the main exam will be conducted on 29 January 2023.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online registration window for Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2022 today, 21 November. Candidates can register for the IBPS SO posts by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
The fee payment via online mode will also end today. Candidates can apply for only one position. Multiple applications by aspirants will be summarily rejected by the IBPS. “Candidates seeking age relaxation will be required to submit necessary certificate(s) in original/ copies at the time of Interview and at any subsequent stage of the recruitment process as required by IBPS/ Participating Bank(s),” reads the notification.
Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill up a total of 710 vacancies. According to the official notice, the online preliminary examination will tentatively take place on 24 December/31 December 2022, while the main exam will be conducted on 29 January 2023. The result for the same will be declared in February 2023.
Read the official notice: https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detailed-Advt.-CRP-SPL-XII.pdf
Vacancy Details (Total: 710)
Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts
Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 openings
IT Officer (Scale-I): 44 vacancies
Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 positions
HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts
Law Officer (Scale I): 10 openings
The last date for printing the application is 1 December 2022. Below are simple steps for candidates to apply for the posts.
Check how to register for IBPS SO Recruitment 2022:
Step 1: Go to ibps.in.
Step 2: Search and click on IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 link that is available on the home page.
Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates will have to enter their login details and click on submit.
Step 4: Then fill up the application form and make the required payment.
Step 5: Click on submit after the process is done.
Step 6: Save and download the IBPS confirmation page
Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 confirmation page for further need.
Direct link to register: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpsoxioct22/
For more details, read the official notification and also keep a regular check on the IBPS website.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register for 160 vacancies at upsc.gov.in, details here
Candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application is 1 December 2022
BPSC releases Lecturer & Assistant Professor results at bpsc.bih.nic.in, find direct link
Candidates can check and download the Lecturer and Assistant Professor recruitment results from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check simple steps to download the result
BPSC Lecturer 2022: Final result released for Hindi, Economics & Computer Science posts
The recruitment exam was conducted for vacancies under advertisement Numbers. 21/2020, 40/2020, and 61/2020