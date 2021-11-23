IBPS SO recruitment 2021: Application deadline for 1,828 posts closes today, apply at ibps.in
The IBPS SO preliminary examination will be conducted on 26 December, whereas the Main examination will be held on 30 January 2022
The registration window for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Specialist Officer (IBPS SO) Recruitment 2021 will close today, 23 November. Candidates who would like to apply for IBPS SO recruitment 2021 can register latest by today on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - https://ibps.in/.
Along with the registration window closing today for IBPS SO recruitment 2021, the option for payment of fees, editing the application and printing the application will also end today.
Follow these steps to apply for IBPS SO 2021:
Visit the official website at https://ibps.in/
- Click on the link for IBPS SO recruitment
- Click on the application form link
- Key in your details and register on the IBPS portal
- Fill all details in the IBPS SO 2021 form
- Pay the mentioned fee and submit the IBPS application form
- Download a copy of the submitted IBPS SO form and keep it for future use
The direct link to apply for the Specialist Officer post is here - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpspxinov21/
The process to apply for the post of specialist officer began on 3 November. The IBPS SO preliminary examination will be conducted on 26 December, whereas the Main examination will be held on 30 January 2022. The interviews for the post will be conducted in the month of February and March next year.
Candidates who are born between 2 November, 1991, and 1 November, 2001, are eligible to apply for the post of Specialist officer. An application fee of Rs 850 has to be paid by candidates in order to register themselves for the exam. Applicants belonging to the SC/ST/PWBD category have to pay an amount of Rs 175 as the application fee.
The IBPS SO recruitment 2021 drive is being carried out for a total of 1,828 posts out of which 220 posts are for IT Officer, 884 posts of Agricultural Field Officer, 84 posts of Rajbhasha Adhikari and 44 posts for Law Officer.
A total of 535 posts are also available for Marketing Officer and 61 posts are for the HR/Personnel Officer.
Candidates can get more details about the IBPS SO from the official notification on the IBPS website.
