IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Registration closes today; check details here

IBPS exam for officer scale 2 and 3 is scheduled to be held on 24 September. The main exam will be conducted for those who clear the IBPS RRB Prelims Exam

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the recruitment to the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) today, 27 June. Those interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the Institute at website ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO and IBPS RRB Clerk is scheduled to be conducted from 7 to 21 August. IBPS Exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3 is scheduled to be held on 24 September 2022 which is a single exam. However, the main exam will be conducted for the post of PO and clerk for those who would clear the IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2022.

What is the age limit?

For the post of Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager), the candidate should be between 21 to 40 years.

For the post of Officer Scale-II (Manager), the candidate should be between 21-32 years.

For the post of Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager), the candidate should be between 18 to 30 years.

For the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose), the candidate should be between 18 to 28 years.

Educational qualification required

For Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager): The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a university recognised by the government or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent marks. The candidate is required to have a minimum five years’ experience as an Officer in Financial Institutions or a Bank.

For Officer Scale-II (Manager): The aspirant should be a graduate in any discipline from a government recognised university or an equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

For Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager): The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or from an institute that is equivalent. Candidates who have a degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, etc will be given a preference. A working knowledge of computer and a proficiency in local language is desirable

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose): The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a university that is recognised or an Institute that is equivalent along with proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s. Working knowledge of computer is a desired skill.

For more details on the application fee and the vacancies, the candidates are advised to refer to the official notification

Steps to apply

Go to the official website at ibps.in

Click on the link that reads “Click here to apply online for CRP RRBs-XI”

Select the post you want to apply for and register

Fill in the application form and click on submit

Print your form for future reference

Here is the official notification.

