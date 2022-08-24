IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment 2022 result announced for different posts, check details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has declared the IBPS RRB 2022 provisional allotment result, today 23 August 2022. The results have been declared for the posts of officers scale-I (PO) and Office Assistants (clerks)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has declared the IBPS RRB 2022 provisional allotment result, today 23 August 2022. The results have been declared for the posts of officers scale-I (PO) and Office Assistants (clerks). The allotment list can be downloaded from the official website at ibps.in. As per the notice, the list of the States/UTs for which the provisional allotment has been made is also attached along with the notification released by the Institute. However, it is to be noted that the appointment offer, formalities for verification, joining etc along with the other terms and conditions, will be released by individual RRBs later. It needs to be kept in mind that this allotment is provisional in nature and is subject to a candidate fulfilling the identity verification criteria decided by RRB. In case there is a discrepancy in this regard, the provisional allotment can be cancelled.

Here are the steps to download the allotment letter?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Institute at ibps.in

Step 2: Then click on the reserve list link present on the homepage

Step 3: Then fill in your details

Step 4: Download your allotment letter

Step 5: Save and keep a copy of the allotment letter for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the allotment list for Post-Officers Scale 1

Here is the direct link to download the allotment list for Post-Office Assistants

The board has clarified that in the event of 2 or more candidates obtaining the same score, merit order will be decided according to the date of birth (senior candidate will be ranked before the junior candidate)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection concluded IBPS RRB prelims exam for Office Assistants posts on 14 August. The IBPS RRB 2022 exam was conducted in an online Computer-based mode at different exam centres across the country.

It is to be noted that the IBPS organises IBPS RRB Exam annually for the recruitment to the post of Group “A”-Officers Scale 1, 2 and 3 and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks across India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.