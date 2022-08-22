IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Registration process ends today, find direct link

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will shut down the online application process for the recruitment of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts 2023-24 on 22 August

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will shut down the online application process for the recruitment of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts 2023-24 today, 22 August. Candidates who are interested and have still not applied can do so by visiting the official website at ibps.in. Through this recruitment campaign, the institute will fill up a total of 6,932 vacancies in the reputed organisation. “The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in October 2022 / November 2022," reads the notification. Before applying, aspirants must read the notification completely and carefully for every detail required for the post.

Candidates should note that the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 includes three stages. The first is the preliminary exam, second is the main exam and the third is the interview round. To be selected for the respective post, candidates must clear all the stages of the IBPS Recruitment.

Find official notice here.

Here’s how to apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2022:

Go to IBPS official website at www.ibps.in.

Search and click on the apply link that is available on the homepage.

Candidates have to register themselves and avail the login details.

Then login and correctly fill the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 form.

Finally, submit the application form.

Keep a print out of the IBPS PO Recruitment application form for future reference.

Check direct link for IBPS PO 2022.

Here are a few details on application fee, eligibility criteria, and selection process:

The registration fees for SC/ST/PWD category candidates is Rs 175. Whereas for other category candidates, the application fee towards the Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts is Rs 850.

Candidates applying for the post should be between 20 to 30 years as on 1 August 2022. However, upper age relaxation is applicable to eligible candidates from the reserved category.

For more details and updates, aspirants must keep a check on the official website regularly.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.