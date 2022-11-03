IBPS PO Prelims 2022 result declared, check steps to download
It is to be noted that a total of 6432 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process
The Indian Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently declared the result for the IBPS PO prelims exam 2022. Aspirants who appeared in the exam can check their result on the official web portal at ibps.in. According to the academic schedule, the IBPS PO preliminary examination was conducted on 15 and 16 October.
Candidates will be able to check their results on the official web portal till 9 November. Each candidate should obtain a minimum score in each test of the IBPS PO main exam. Each candidate should get a minimum total score in order to get shortlisted. Cut offs will be decided according to the number of vacancies and candidates selected for the interview. It is to be noted that a total of 6432 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.
What are the steps to check the IBPS PO prelims exam result?
Step 1: Go to the official web portal at ibps.in.
Step 2: Go to the result link for CRP-PO/MTs-XII flashing on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in your Registration number, roll no, date of birth and then click on submit.
Step 4: The IBPS PO prelims result will then appear on screen.
Step 5: Download and take a printout of your IBPS PO prelims result.
Here is the direct link to check the IBPS PO result:
https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppo12jul22/resta_nov22/login.php?appid=72872975df9813a41714b41c9d79203b
What is the eligibility criteria for the IBPS PO Post?
Age Limit
The candidate should be between the age of 20- 30 years as on 1 August. Upper age relaxation is there for candidates belonging to reserved category.
Educational Qualification
The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a government university. He or she should possess an equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government. The candidate should have a valid marksheet and he or she should be a graduate on the day he/she registers online.
