IBPS PO 2022: Apply for 6,432 vacancies at ibps.in; check official notice here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has begun the registration process for the recruitment of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts 2023-24. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the same on the official website at ibps.in. The last date to register for IBPS Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) vacancies is till 22 August 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, the IBPS will fill up a total of 6,432 vacancies in the reputed organisation. "The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in October 2022 / November 2022," the official notice mentions.

Read a few details on eligibility criteria, application fee, and selection process:

Those applying should be between 20 to 30 years as on 1 August 2022. However, upper age relaxation is applicable to aspirants from the reserved category. Candidates should also hold a degree certificate in any discipline from a university that is recognised by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.

The application fees for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates are Rs 175 and for other category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 850.

The selection of the eligible candidates will be based on three phases which are - Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round.

As per the schedule, the preliminary exam will be held for a duration of 60 minutes and will consist of 100 marks. Those who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam, a 3-hour duration test which is 200 marks. Following this, an interview will be conducted for shortlisted candidates.

Important dates to keep note of:

Start of online applications - 2 August

Last date to register for the exam is - 22 August

Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training - September/ October 2022

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training - September/ October 2022

Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary: October 2022

Online examination for Preliminary - October 2022

Result of the online exam – Preliminary: November 2022

Online Examination for Main - November 2022

Declaration of result for Main - December 2022

