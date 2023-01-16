The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has put out the IBPS tentative exam calendar for the year 2023-24 today, 16 January. The tentative exam calendar has been issued for the online Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), Clerk, Probationary Officers (PO), and Specialist Officers (SPL) exam dates. Candidates can check the examination calendar on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. “The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable,” reads the notice. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course of time.

According to the tentative exam calendar, the preliminary RRB Office Assistants and Officer Scale I exam will be held on 5, 6, 12, 13, and 19 August 2023. The single exam for Officer Scale II and III will take place on 10 September this year. The main exam for Officer Scale I will be conducted on 10 September 2023 and the Office Assistants’ main exam will be held on 16 September 2023.

Check the IBPS exam calendar 2023-24 here:

https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Tentative_Calendar_of-Online_CRP_for_RRBs_2023-24.pdf

Furthermore, the IBPS preliminary Clerk exam will be conducted on 26 and 27 August as well as 2 September 2023. The main exam for the same will be held on 7 October 2023. The Probationary Officers preliminary exam will be conducted on 23 and 30 September as well as 1 October 2023. The main exam for the Probationary Officers will take place on 5 November 2023. The IBPS preliminary exam for Specialist Officers is scheduled to be conducted on 30 and 31 December 2023. The main exam for the Specialist Officer will be held on 28 January 2024.

While registering for the above exams, candidates will have to upload a set of documents which include Photograph, Signature, Thumb impression, and Scanned copy of a handwritten declaration as per the format. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.

