IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 6,035 vacancies at ibps.in; check direct link here

The application process for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk recruitment 2022 ends today, 21 July. The IBPS hopes to fill a total of 6,035 vacancies through this process. Interested applicants can visit the website ibps.in for more details.

The common recruitment process for Clerks in 11 participating banks (CRP-Clerk-XI) is open to candidates between the ages of 20 and 28 years. Applicants must have been born between 02 July 1994 and 1 July 2002, including both the dates.

Educational qualifications:

The aspirants must have a graduation degree in any discipline from an educational institute recognised by the government, or its equivalent qualification.

“Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute”, according to the official notice.

It also states that "Proper document from Board / University for having declared the result on or before 21.07.2022 has to be submitted at the time of joining." View the notice here.

Steps to apply:

― Visit the website ibps.in.

― Click on the link to apply for the recruitment process for Clerks CRP-Clerks-XI.

― Register yourself on the IBPS portal and log in.

― Fill in the required details in the Clerk application.

― Pay the required fee.

― Submit the IBPS CRP-Clerks-XI form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link here.

Application fee:

Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates (including GST).

Rs 850 for all other applicants.

Selection process:

The IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022 will be held in two rounds- a preliminary online exam followed by a main exam. Pre-exam training for the preliminary test will be held in August 2022. The prelims exam will take place in September this year, with the results due in September/October 2022.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022 main exam will be conducted in October this year. The provisional allotment will be made in April 2023.

For more details, aspirants can refer to the IBPS website.

