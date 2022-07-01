IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply for 6,035 vacancies at ibps.in; find direct link

Candidates from SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM category need to pay an application fee of Rs 175, while for others, it is Rs 850. Payment can be made by using Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, among others as asked on the screen

The online registration process for the recruitment of Clerks in participating banks (CRP-Clerk-XI 2022) has begun from today, 1 July by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates who are eligible can apply on the official website at ibps.in.

The last date to register for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022 is till 21 July. Through this recruitment drive, the institute will fill up a total of 6,035 clerical vacancies in 11 participating banks in the country.

Before applying for the clerk recruitment 2022, candidates are advised to check the official notice for more details and information.

Find official notice here.

Steps to register for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022:

Visit IBPS’s official website at ibps.in

Search and click on the link that reads “Click here to apply online for common recruitment process for Clerks-XI (CRP-CLERKS-XI)” on the homepage

As a new page opens, candidates need to register themselves and log in

Then, proceed with the application form

Pay the necessary fee and submit the form

Keep a printout of the clerk recruitment 2022 for future use or reference

Direct link to apply for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022.

Selection Process and Application Fee:

Applicants who are registering for the post should note that the selection process for clerk recruitment this year will consist of two rounds of exams – preliminary and main exam. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for main examination.

The preliminary exam will be conducted in September, 2022 while the main exam is scheduled for October, this year. The total marks allotted for the Main Examination is 200. Following which, marks will be converted out of 100 for provisional allotment.

Candidates from SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM category need to pay an application fee of Rs 175, while for others, it is Rs 850. Payment can be made by using Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, among others as asked on the screen.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.