The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the online registration process for recruitment to Agniveervayu (01/2023). Young and aspiring candidates can apply for the IAF recruitment by visiting the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in from 5 pm onwards.

“Indian Air Force invites ONLINE application from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for selection test from 18 January 2023 onwards to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU,” reads the notification. It is to be noted that the number and employability of female candidates will be decided as per service requirements. The deadline to register for the IAF recruitment exam is 23 November at 5 pm.

The selection in the IAF is ‘Fair and Transparent’ and on a merit basis only. Candidates are advised not to fall prey to unscrupulous people who pose as recruiting/selecting agents. Bribe is not required to be paid to anyone for selection at any stage in the IAF.

Read the official notice here:

https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/img/upcoming/AGNIVEER_VAYU_01-2023.pdf

Check the steps on how to apply for IAF Agniveervayu 2023:

-Go to the official website of the Indian Air Force at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

-Click on the ‘Announcements’ button on the homepage. A new page will open where candidates will find the link reading – ‘Application Form for Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu 2023’. And click on it.

-On the new page, the application form will appear on the screen where candidates will have to fill up all the details.

-They also have to upload scanned copies of their mark sheets and passport-size photographs.

-Then submit the mandatory application fee via Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card. And click on submit.

-Save and download the confirmation page of IAF Agniveervayu 2023

-Keep a hard copy of the IAF Agniveervayu 2023 application form for future use.

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 250. The selection process for Indian Air Force Agniveervayu consists of 3 phases. Candidates should note that those who will be called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2023 will be published in February 2023.

