IAF AFCAT 2/2022: Application form released at afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT, find official notice here

The registration form for the Air Force Common Admissions Test (AFCAT) 2/2022 has been released today, 1 June by the Indian Air Force. Those who are interested and eligible can apply on the official website at afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT. Candidates should note that the last date to apply is 30 June 2022, till 5 pm.

According to the latest updates, the AFCAT 2/2022 examination will be conducted from 26 to 28 August through online mode. The admission test will be conducted in two shifts; the first shift (morning) will begin at 7:30 am and the second shift (afternoon) will commence at 12:30 pm.

Through this recruitment drive, the IAF will fill a total of 271 different vacancies. Out of this, 246 are for male candidates and 25 for female applicants. Before applying for the registered post, aspirants are requested to read the form completely.

Here’s how to apply for AFCAT 2/2022:

Step 1: Go to the official IAF website at afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads ‘AFCAT 2/2022 Cycle’ which is under ‘Candidate Login’

Step 3: As a new page opens, complete the registration process by filling in the required details

Step 4: Then, upload the necessary documents, scanned signatures and photographs as per requirement. Also, pay the application fees via online mode

Step 5: Check the application form before clicking on submit

Step 6: Download and keep a printout of the form for future use

Candidates applying should have completed 20 to 24 years as of 1 July 2023. They should be born between 2 July 1999 to 1 July 2003. More details on eligibility criteria, educational qualification, and others are mentioned in the official notice.

Application fees:

Candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 250 (which is non-refundable for all categories). The payment can be made by using internet banking or a debit card/ credit card.

