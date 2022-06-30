Aspirants must pay Rs 250, as non-refundable examination fee. However, applicants registering for NCC Special entry and Meteorology Entry are not required to pay any registration fee

The application window for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2022) will be closed by the Indian Air Force, today 30 June. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies till 5 pm today on afcat.cdac.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by the IAF for 283 vacancies in Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch as well as both SSC and the Permanent Commission (PC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

The organisation has also invited applications for “grant of PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For flying branch) and for Meteorology Entry”, according to the notification.

The AFCAT 02/22 exam will be conducted from 26 to 28 August. The courses will commence in July next year at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal (Hyderabad).

Steps to apply for AFCAT 02/22:

― Visit the website afcat.cdac.in.

― Click on the link for Candidate Login and select AFCAT 02/22.

― Select New Registration and enter the needed details.

― Login to the AFCAT portal to complete your application.

― Pay the AFCAT fee and submit the form.

― Save a copy for future reference.

The direct link is here.

Age limit:

Flying Branch: 20-24 years as on 1 July 2023. Applicants should have been born between 2 July 1999 and 1 July 2003, including both the dates.

Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches: 20-26 years as on 1 July next year. Aspirants should have been born between 2 July 1997 and 1 July 2003, including both dates, to be eligible to apply. For more details on the eligibility criteria and educational qualifications, candidates can visit the official AFCAT website.

Application Fee:

Aspirants must pay Rs. 250, as non-refundable examination fee. However, applicants registering for NCC Special entry and Meteorology Entry are not required to pay any registration fee.

Selection process:

Candidates who qualify the AFCAT online exam will be called in by the IAF at one of their Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs), where they will be tested on their physical and psychological fitness. For more details regarding the selection process, applicants can visit the AFCAT website.

