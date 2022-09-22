Hyderabad University begins admissions for Integrated PG programmes through CUET
The admission counselling will be held in order of merit-based CUET scores, category-wise intake of the candidates and the admission criteria defined by the University of Hyderabad
The University of Hyderabad has started to invite applications for integrated postgraduate programmes. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG exam can register themselves for the admission process at uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in. As per the official notice, the last date to apply for these courses is 5 October. The admission counselling will be held in order of merit-based CUET scores, category-wise intake of the candidates and the admission criteria defined by the University of Hyderabad. The detailed eligibility criteria for 5-Year Integrated PG admissions can be checked on the official portal of the University. The authorities will publish the merit list for admission counselling on 10 October. The notification for shortlisted candidates will be published on 18 October and the admission fee payment window will be available from 18 to 25 October. The admission letter will be issued on 27 October.
What are the steps to apply for the integrated programmes?
Step 1: Go to the university’s admission portal at uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on new registration or click on login if you are already registered.
Step 3: Fill in your CUET application number and Date of Birth.
Step 4: Fill the registration form.
Step 5: Pay the application fee.
Step 6: Submit your form and take a printout of it for future reference.
Here is the direct link to the official notification by the University of Hyderabad.
Here is the direct link to University of Hyderabad’s web application portal.
It is to be noted that candidates shortlisted for admission counselling will have to pay the prescribed fee on Samarth portal. Seats will be allotted to the candidates in the order of merit and the fee paid by the candidates who failed to secure a seat after the counselling process will get a refund.
What is the application fee for different categories?
General – Rs 600
EWS – Rs 550
OBC-NCL – Rs 400
SC/ST/PWD – Rs 275
NTA conducted the Common University of Entrance Test (CUET) – UG in six phases from 15 July to 30 August. The CUET UG result was announced on 16 September in online mode. Candidates are advised to keep a check on University of Hyderabad’s official portal for latest updates.
