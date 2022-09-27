The registration process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 will end today, 27 September. Those who want to register for the test will have to visit the official web portal at bseh.org.in. The application process for HTET began on 17 September. After the application process is closed, candidates will be able to edit their forms from 28 to 30 September. It is to be noted that the test will have three papers for the hiring of teachers in different categories. Exam dates and timings will vary for applicants of different categories. Level 1 is for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 (Primary teacher or PRT), Level 2 is for those interested in teaching classes 6 to 8 (trained graduate teacher or TGT) and level 3 is for postgraduate teachers (PGT).

The HTET 2022 written examination is scheduled to be held on 12 and 13 November for a duration of 150 minutes. The aspirants will be able to download their admit cards from 2 November.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

For Primary Teacher (PRT): The applicants should have passed Senior Secondary with a minimum of 50 percent marks. They should have cleared, or should be appearing in the final year of their two-year diploma in Elementary Education.

For Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): The candidate should have graduated in the related subject with B.Ed from a recognised university.

For Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): The candidate should have a postgraduate degree in the related subject with a minimum of 50 percent marks from a recognised university as well as B.Ed from a recognised institution.

What are the steps to register for HTET 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official website at haryanatet.in

Step 2: Go to Registration/ Login on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself and proceed with the HTET application

Step 4: Upload your documents, pay the HTET application fee and submit your form

Step 5: Take a print out of your HTET application form for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for HTET 2022.

Here is the HTET notification.

What is the HTET application fee?

Haryana TET 2022 application fee is Rs 500 for SC and PH candidates of Haryana who are appearing for one level. Those appearing for two papers will have to pay an application fee of Rs 900. Rs 1,200 is to be paid by those taking part in all three papers.

For candidates from Haryana, the application fee stands at Rs 1,000, 1,800 and 2,400 for appearing in one, two or three levels, respectively.

