HTET 2022: Final answer keys released, check steps to download

The Board of Education Haryana, Bhiwani has announced the results and answer keys for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) for levels 1, 2 and 3. Aspirants who have taken the exam can check the results on the official web portal at bseh.org.in. The applicants who want to download their OMR sheet will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 from today, 21 December onwards. The HTET 2022 written examination was conducted on 3 and 4 December. In order to access the HTET Result 2022, the candidates will have to fill in their credentials on the respective website.

For the convenience of the candidates, here are the steps to download the HTET answer keys and results:

Step 1: Go to bseh.org.in to access the BSEH website.

Step 2: Go to the notification link that reads ‘final answer keys of HTET 2022’/Results- HTET 2022 that appears on the homepage.

Step 3: You will then be taken to a new page.

Step 4: For downloading the HTET Result 2022, you will have to fill in your credentials and click on the submit button to access the HTET final answer keys. You need to click on the link of your paper.

Step 5: The result and answer key will then appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your HTET Result and final answer keys for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the HTET answer keys.

Here is the direct link to check the HTET results.

HTET is the eligibility test for teachers in Haryana. Aspirants who clear Paper 1 of HTET will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 while those who qualify the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach till class 12. The qualifying rules remain the same for candidates from the three categories.

