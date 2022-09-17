HTET 2022: BSEH announces exam schedule, check details

The HTET written examination will be held on 12 and 13 November for the duration of 150 minutes. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from 2 November onwards

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the exam date for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022. Those who want to register for the exam can do so on the official web portal at bseh.org.in. It is to be noted that the test consists of three papers for the recruitment of teachers in different categories. Exam dates and timings will vary for the applicants of various categories. The last date to apply for the exam is 27 September while the correction window will be open from 28 to 30 September. The HTET 2022 written examination will be held on 12 and 13 November. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from 2 November onwards.

The test will be conducted in a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, with each question carrying 1 mark.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

For Primary Teacher (PRT): The applicants should have cleared Senior Secondary with a minimum of 50 percent marks. They should have passed, or are appearing in the final year of 2 years diploma in Elementary Education as per the provisions of NCTE in 2007.

For Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): The candidate should be a Graduate in the concerned subject with B.Ed from recognised university.

For Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): The candidate should have a Post graduate degree in the concerned subject with a minimum of 50 percent marks from a recognised university as well as B.Ed from a recognised institute.

Notification here.

What are the steps to apply for HTET 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official website haryanatet.in.

Step 2: Go to the Registration/ Login link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself for the HTET exam and proceed with application

Step 4: Upload your HTET documents, pay the application fee and submit your form

Step 5: Take a print of your HTET application form for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for the HTET exam.

The HTET is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) for teachers. HTET is conducted for different levels, including the Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The exam is aims to determine the eligibility of candidates as PRT/ TGT/ PGT teachers in schools run by the Haryana Government.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.