HTET 2022: Answer key out, raise objections till 7 December
Candidates can raise objections against the HTET 2022 answer key starting today 5 December till 7 December 2022 up to 5 pm. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per challenge
The provisional answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 has been issued by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their answer keys from the official website of BSEH. The answer key has been released for Levels 1, 2, and 3 in a PDF format. According to the official notice, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released provisional answer key starting today, 5 December till 7 December 2022 up to 5 pm. While raising objections, aspirants must keep in mind that they will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per challenge.
The objection facility is currently open only in online mode, no other modes will be entertained by the board. If the objections submitted by the candidates are found to be valid, the fee will be refunded to the applicant’s bank account. As per the schedule, the HTET 2022 written examination was held on 3 and 4 December 2022.
Check the notice here.
Here are the steps to download HTET Provisional Answer Key 2022:
- Go to BSEH’s official website.
- Search and click on the “HTET Answer Key 2022” link that is on the homepage.
- Then click on Level-1, Level-2 and Level 3 answer keys.
- The HTET Provisional Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Save and download the HTET Answer Key.
- Keep a printout of the answer key for future needs.
Check the direct link here.
The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test includes three levels. Level 1 is for Primary Teachers (Classes 1 to 5), Level 2 is for Trained Graduate Teachers – TGT (Classes 6 to 8), and Level 3 is for Post Graduate Teachers – PGT (Classes 9 to 12).
For more details and the latest updates, read the notice and keep checking the official page.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
MPPEB Recruitment 2022: Registrations for Group 2-Sub Group 3 posts to end today; check steps to apply
The exam will be held on 10 February 2023. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Application deadline for 465 vacancies ends today, check steps to apply
Candidates should be between the age group 18 to 24 years as on 10 November 2022 while applying for the post. The upper age limit has been relaxed for SC/ST and OBC applicants. Check the simple steps to apply for the post.
NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Register for 134 Rehabilitation Workers posts from 30 November
Once the application window opens, applicants will be able to apply for the same by visiting the official website at sams.co.in. Read the official notification for more details and information