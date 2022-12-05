HTET 2022: Answer key out, raise objections till 7 December

The provisional answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 has been issued by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their answer keys from the official website of BSEH. The answer key has been released for Levels 1, 2, and 3 in a PDF format. According to the official notice, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released provisional answer key starting today, 5 December till 7 December 2022 up to 5 pm. While raising objections, aspirants must keep in mind that they will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per challenge.

The objection facility is currently open only in online mode, no other modes will be entertained by the board. If the objections submitted by the candidates are found to be valid, the fee will be refunded to the applicant’s bank account. As per the schedule, the HTET 2022 written examination was held on 3 and 4 December 2022.

Check the notice here.

Here are the steps to download HTET Provisional Answer Key 2022:

Go to BSEH’s official website.

Search and click on the “HTET Answer Key 2022” link that is on the homepage.

Then click on Level-1, Level-2 and Level 3 answer keys.

The HTET Provisional Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save and download the HTET Answer Key.

Keep a printout of the answer key for future needs.

Check the direct link here.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test includes three levels. Level 1 is for Primary Teachers (Classes 1 to 5), Level 2 is for Trained Graduate Teachers – TGT (Classes 6 to 8), and Level 3 is for Post Graduate Teachers – PGT (Classes 9 to 12).

For more details and the latest updates, read the notice and keep checking the official page.

