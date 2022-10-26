The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to Trained Graduate Teacher posts today, 26 October 2022. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of HSSC till 11:59 pm. Thereafter, the link on the website will be disabled. “Decision of the Commission in all matters relating to acceptance or rejection of an application, eligibility/suitability of the candidates, mode and criteria for selection, etc. will be final and binding on the candidates,” reads the notification. No further inquiry or correspondence will be entertained in this matter. The commission aims to fill up a total of 7,471 vacancies of TGT (Group C) in the Department of Elementary Education, Haryana.

Vacancy Details: (Total: 7,471)

-TGT English: 1,751 posts

-TGT Arts: 1,443 openings

-TGT Science: 1,297 positions

-TGT Physical Education: 821 vacancies

-TGT Sanskrit: 714 posts

-TGT Hindi: 106 openings

-TGT Mathematics: 93 positions

-TGT Social Studies: 83 vacancies

-TGT Home Science: 73 posts

-TGT Urdu: 21 openings

-TGT Music: 10 positions

The minimum age requirement is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 42 years as on 1 June 2022. Apart from the age criteria, interested candidates must have studied the subject – Hindi or Sanskrit – as one of the main subjects in Matriculation (Class 10) or Higher Secondary (Class 12).

While applying for the post, candidates from the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 150 (outside the state). Applicants within the state will pay Rs 75 for the same. The SC/BC/EWS category applicants (male) from Haryana will pay Rs 35. SC/BC/EWS applicants (female) from the same region will only pay Rs 18. However, State PwD (Person with Disability) and Ex-Servicemen have been exempted from payment of fees.

Candidates who are selected for the post will take home a salary package of Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,600. More details on education qualifications, category-wise vacancies, and selection procedure among others are mentioned in the official notice.

