HSSC Male Constable (GD) 2020: Raise objections against provisional answer key at hssc.gov.in

The objection window for the Male Constable (General Duty) 2020 exam will be opened by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) today, 10 November. Once opened, applicants can view the provisional answer key of the exam and raise challenges against it by visiting the official website at https://www.hssc.gov.in/.

Steps to raise objections against HSSC Male Constable (GD) 2020 answer key:

― Visit the official website at https://www.hssc.gov.in/

― Click on the option for raising challenges against “Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 01” on the page

― The HSSC answer key will appear on your screen

― View the answer and select the questions you want to raise objections against

― Select the correct option and submit the challenge

― Save a copy of the HSSC Male Constable (GD) objections for use in the future

The applicants can issue objections from today to 12 November (5 pm). According to the official notice, no challenges will be entertained by the HSSC if they have been submitted by any means other than online. The answer key was released by the HSSC on 9 November.

The HSSC had conducted the exam for the recruitment of 5,500 posts in the organisation, with the exams being held from 31 October to 2 November.

As per the official notice, no objections will be entertained by the HSSC if they are submitted after the deadline. The challenge will be considered by the authorities only if details such as the name of the post, the category number, the advertisement number, and the date of examination are mentioned clearly by the applicant. Candidates should also specify the test session code, question number, and set/series code of their paper while submitting their objections. Failure to clearly state any of these details will lead to the objection being dismissed by the HSSC.

The decision of the HSSC will be seen as final and binding with respect to the answer key. The final answer key will be prepared and released on the basis of the objections submitted by the candidates.