The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued the interview timetable for the post of Lecturer (Group-B) in several subjects and Foreman Instructor in the Technical Education Department, Haryana. According to the latest update, the interview will begin on 16 September and conclude on 30 September 2022.

“The Commission has decided to conduct the interviews of the shortlisted eligible candidates in the HPSC office, Bays No. 1-10, Block-B, Sector-4, Panchkula,” reads the notification.

Candidates can check and download the official notice from the Commission’s website at hpsc.gov.in. The HPSC 2022 Lecturer exams were conducted on 11 and 12 June 2022 in Panchkula, Haryana.

Candidates who have qualified in the HPSC lecturer examination this year need to appear for the interview round.

The shortlisted candidates have to bring along all their original documents/certificates in support of the claims made in their online application forms. HPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 437 Lecturer (Group B) vacancies in the organisation.

Find the official notice here: http://hpsc.gov.in/Uploads/NewsRelease/58/Int_Sch_15_Subjects_31.08.2022.pdf

Check the interview schedule here:

-Lecturer in Food Technology, Pharmacy, and Textile Technology is on 16 September

– Lecturer in Automobile Engineering and Lecturer in Foreman Instructor is on 17 September

– Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering is from 18 to 20 September

-Lecturer in Instrumentation and Control Engineering is on 21 September

-Lecturer in Finance, Account, and Audit is on 22 September

– Lecturer in Computer Engineering is on 23 September

– Lecturer in Electrical Engineering is on 24 and 25 September

– Lecturer in Applied Science (Chemistry) is on 26 September

-Lecturer in Architecture is on 27 September

-Lecturer in Applied Science (Physics) is on 28 September

-Lecturer in Applied Science (Mathematics) is on 29 September

-Lecturer in Applied Science (English) is on 30 September

Shortlisted candidates have also been informed about the interview dates via their email mentioned in the application form. The Commission has mentioned that no interview letter, by post or any other mode, will be sent to the candidate. The date-wise/roll number-wise detailed schedule will be notified by the Commission in due course of time.

